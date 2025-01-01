GitLab Premium Update

Insights for the future of software development
GitLab announced a new pricing for GitLab Premium, effective April 3, 2023.
This change applies to new GitLab Premium subscriptions starting on or after April 3, 2023. For existing GitLab Premium subscriptions (both SaaS and self-managed), this new pricing becomes effective at their next renewal that is on or after April 3, 2023.
This price change does not apply to SaaS and self-managed GitLab Ultimate customers or users of our community programs, including GitLab for Startups, Education, and Open Source.
The following are the effective dates for the changes:
Over the past five years, we expanded GitLab Premium to include more than 400 features across the entire software delivery lifecycle so customers can focus on delivering high-quality software faster. We’ve added notable capabilities including:
See the upcoming releases roadmap to learn how GitLab will continue to iterate on GitLab Premium to deliver value and innovation to customers every month.
Renewals can be done no earlier than 14 days before the current subscription end date. At the time of renewal, existing GitLab Premium customers can take advantage of the transition offer.
Existing GitLab Premium subscriptions can take advantage of a one-time transition price of $24 per user per month for a one-year renewal of their GitLab Premium seats at their next renewal within the first year after the effective price increase date (i.e. by April 2, 2024).
The transition price will be applied in the following ways:
Customers can view the current number of users, start date, end date, and other details of their subscription as follows:
New add-on users will be added at the current effective per seat price of their subscription prorated for the remainder of their subscription period. For example, if a customer has taken advantage of the transition offer, the new add-on users will be at the transition price.
If there is a license overage during the transition offer subscription term, the true-ups at the next renewal will be charged the standard Premium list price ($29/user/month).
This offer is only available for one year after the effective date of April 3, 2023 (i.e., until April 2, 2024).
Customers in Year 3 of End of Availability for Bronze / Starter continue to eligible to receive the transitional offer described in the announcement post: the first 25 users at $15/user. For seats beyond the first 25, contact your sales representative: discounts may be applied at the current list price of Premium.
If you have more questions or need clarifications, please contact your GitLab Sales Representative or contact sales.
This transition offer is subject to the following terms and conditions.