GitLab Jenkins Integration

GitLab is a fully featured software development platform that includes, among other powerful features, built-in GitLab CI/CD to leverage the ability to build, test, and deploy your apps without requiring you to integrate with CI/CD external tools.

However, many organizations have been using Jenkins for their deployment processes, and need an integration with Jenkins to be able to onboard to GitLab before switching to GitLab CI/CD. Others have to use Jenkins to build and deploy their applications because of the inability to change the established infrastructure for current projects, but they want to use GitLab for all the other capabilities.

With GitLab's Jenkins integration, you can effortlessly set up your project to build with Jenkins, and GitLab will output the results for you right from GitLab's UI.