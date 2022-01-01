Enablement

Global Search is made up of two primary experiences, Basic Search and Advanced Search. Basic Search is the default search experience for self-managed users as well as Free users of GitLab.com. It provides a way to search across the DevOps platform. Basic search includes Code Search for one project. Advanced Search, in GitLab Premium and above, is an optional feature that uses Elasticsearch to enable additional search features for sorting, filtering, and improved relevancy.
Code Search gives users the ability to explore all their code. Code Search is the fundamental need for organizations with complex or large amounts of code.
Geo-replication provides an easily configurable, read-only mirror (we call it a Geo node) of a GitLab installation that is complete, accurate, verifiable and efficient.
Disaster Recovery (DR) helps our customers fulfill their business continuity plans by creating processes that allow the recovery of GitLab following a natural or human-created disaster.