Scheduling Upgrade Assistance

The GitLab support team is here to help. As a part of our Priority Support we offer Upgrade Assistance. That is, we'll review your upgrade and rollback plans and provide feedback and suggestions to help increase the likelihood of a smooth upgrade.
Upgrade Assistance is part of the Priority Support package that lets you work directly with a GitLab Support Engineer during the planning of a self-hosted GitLab instance upgrade between release versions. As part of Upgrade Assistance, a GitLab Support Engineer will:
"Upgrade" in this sense does not include:
In short, Upgrade Assistance is simply for moving from one GitLab point release to a newer GitLab point release on the same server.
First, confirm that nothing about your instance would make the request out of scope for support.
Then, please provide all the relevant information you can so that we will be best positioned to assist you. At a minimum, we require:
See the create a GitLab upgrade plan documentation for further advice on planning an upgrade.
For support to properly assist you, the earlier you can notify us and include all of the information we need, the better. After providing the necessary information needed in order to request Upgrade Assistance, our minimum requirements for notification are:
If you cannot meet our minimum advanced notice period for your planned upgrade, we may recommend postponing the upgrade attempt. If you choose to proceed with the originally scheduled date:
You can do so, however we cannot review the scripts themselves to determine if they are viable. Generally speaking, our upgrade documentation is the single source of truth for how to best carry out an upgrade.
If issues do occur during the upgrade window and you are running a custom script, it is likely the advice from support will be to utilize your rollback plan. It is important to know that should issues arise while using custom scripts, Support will recommend following the exact steps from our documentation on future attempts.
Organizations with Priority Support or higher may use the Support for Self Managed instances form and under "Problem Type" select "Upgrade Assistance Request" to begin the process. For efficiency, please include the required information when opening the ticket. Once Support has received the ticket an engineer will review the upgrade plan and make any notes/suggestions as well as provide a single use Calendly link to schedule the date and time of the upgrade. Note that until the engineer has all of the available information they may not be able to begin the scheduling process, please be as comprehensive as possible when opening the ticket to avoid delays.
If your organization meets the requirements for GitLab's US Federal Support you may use the US Federal Upgrade Assistance Request form to begin the process. For efficiency, please include the required information when opening the ticket. Once Support has received the ticket an engineer will review the upgrade plan and make any notes/suggestions as well as provide a single-use Calendly link to schedule the date and time of the upgrade.
Once a case is filed with the relevant support team it will be triaged by a support engineer who will verify that all of the requested information was provided. The engineer will then review the upgrade, rollback, and architecture plans making suggestions or notes on additional steps or other concerns to be aware of.
After confirming that all relevant information has been provided, and thorough review has been completed with all questions and concerns addressed you should be ready to begin your GitLab upgrade!
If you have requested the optional 30 minute upgrade plan review session with an engineer, a GitLab Support Engineer will join you at the scheduled meeting time to help kick things off and ensure that you're set up for success by:
After 30 minutes the engineer will drop off the call and may be available via the case asynchronously for any questions that may arise.
Once the upgrade is complete, and has passed your post-upgrade success criteria, please be sure to send an update to the ticket that was opened so the Engineer knows they can resolve the case.
If there haven't been any updates for some time, the Engineer assisting may send an update to the ticket requesting a status check in.
If you run into a production impacting issue while performing your upgrade and cannot proceed you may page the on-call engineer. The on-call engineer may invoke your rollback plan in order to avoid further impact to production availability.
As noted in our Statement of Support, we support the current major version and two previous major versions. If you're upgrading from a version of GitLab that is no longer supported, Upgrade Assistance may not be an option. If you're in this situation, please discuss options with your Technical Account Manager or your Account Manager for Professional Services options.
As a part of Priority Support, you're also entitled to 24x7 uptime Support. If you encounter any issues that are leading to downtime during your upgrade, you can page the on-call engineer to help troubleshoot.
Please provide as much context as you can, including an upgrade plan when you open your emergency ticket.
Do note, that in some cases the best option available may be to invoke your rollback plan and reschedule the upgrade.