GitLab$ /switch · June 2018 → 2026

You were right

Developers called it the day the acquisition was announced. The predictions, the warnings, the skeptical comment threads. We went back and read them.

/switch

These are real things real people said about GitHub since 2018

We didn't touch them. Draw your own conclusions.

It happened

"We're thrilled to announce that we've entered into an acquisition agreement with Microsoft!"

GitHub official Twitter account, June 2018

How it started.

/switch

Pattern recognition

"Remember what happened to Skype. Remember what happened to Nokia[...]. This is not great by any means."

Commenter, Reddit, 2018

Don't wait for part three.

/switch

SOS

"...it feels like a product held together with duct tape, wood glue and prayers."

Commenter, Hacker News, 2025

You deserve better.

/switch

Moment of silence

"It's just sad to see a neutral player disappear."

Commenter, Hacker News, 2018

There's still a neutral option.

/switch

Love letter

"So Microsoft has ruined GitHub by pushing sloppy nonsense AI distractions over quality and stability."

Commenter, Dev1Galaxy Forum, 2025

You didn't sign up for this.

/switch

Known issue

"GitHub Actions started 'vibe-scheduling' — choosing jobs to run seemingly at random."

President, major open source foundation, 2025

What could go wrong?

/switch

Root cause analysis

"Priorities and the engineering culture have rotted..."

President, major open source foundation, 2025

Sound familiar?

/switch

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