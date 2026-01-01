It happened
"We're thrilled to announce that we've entered into an acquisition agreement with Microsoft!"
GitHub official Twitter account, June 2018
Pattern recognition
"Remember what happened to Skype. Remember what happened to Nokia[...]. This is not great by any means."
Commenter, Reddit, 2018
SOS
"...it feels like a product held together with duct tape, wood glue and prayers."
Commenter, Hacker News, 2025
Moment of silence
"It's just sad to see a neutral player disappear."
Commenter, Hacker News, 2018
Love letter
"So Microsoft has ruined GitHub by pushing sloppy nonsense AI distractions over quality and stability."
Commenter, Dev1Galaxy Forum, 2025
Known issue
"GitHub Actions started 'vibe-scheduling' — choosing jobs to run seemingly at random."
President, major open source foundation, 2025
Root cause analysis
"Priorities and the engineering culture have rotted..."
President, major open source foundation, 2025