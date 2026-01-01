What Is a DevOps engineer?

Individual companies generally have different skill and experience requirements for anyone taking on this role. However, there are some standard skills employers are looking for:-

Good communication

Since DevOps engineers need to be able to collaborate with development and operations teams, they need to be able to bridge the gap that can exist between developers, who want to roll out new software features and modifications as quickly as possible, and operations team members, who want to ensure and maintain the stability of that software. Communication is key to establish and maintain an efficient and smooth development life cycle; determining and meeting DevOps objectives; supporting and advising colleagues when required, and communicating development goals and progress to stakeholders.

Project management capabilities

Project management is important in developing a solid DevOps culture, and engineers are largely responsible for it. Project management goes hand-in-hand with being able to communicate effectively. DevOps engineers facilitate cross-team collaboration to help all teams work together toward a common goal. These project management and communication skills also enable DevOps engineers to cooperate with colleagues in various departments, such as the C-Suite, finance and marketing.

The ability to optimize automation

Automation is a critical part of an efficient DevOps lifecycle, decreasing hands-on work, and speeding testing, documentation and deployment. Once a process is automated, it needs to be continually improved upon, as needs and requirements throughout the process change. DevOps engineers are called on to continuously look for opportunities to improve, streamline, and automate the development and deployment process.

Familiarity with programming languages

While DevOps engineers don’t wear a software developer hat, familiarity with varying programming languages is beneficial, if not, often, required. Familiarity with several programming languages enables a DevOps engineer to more clearly identify opportunities to automate the development process. Popular languages, such as Python, Java, and JavaScript, are all good candidates for DevOps engineers to know.

An understanding of infrastructure

Understanding infrastructure is essential for successful automation. And Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is an important concept, since it can prevent common deployment problems by enabling applications to be tested in production-like environments early in the development process. Additionally, DevOps engineers should be able to design and manage infrastructures that are located on-premise, as well as those in the cloud.