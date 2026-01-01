What is a site reliability engineer?

A site reliability engineer (SRE) is someone who applies the core principles of computer science and software engineering to design and develop scalable, distributed, and reliable computing systems. The term, coined by Google, refers to treating operations much like a software problem, as it aims to develop large-scale software systems to provide automated solutions to complex operational problems.

At its core, a site reliability engineer relies on a set of developmental practices that incorporate aspects of computer science and software engineering into operations for improving day-to-day workflow, as well as system efficiency and reliability. Essentially, SREs are in charge of providing for, protecting, and progressing a company’s software systems and services.

Here, we’ll explore the day-to-day activities of site reliability engineer’s, the value they contribute to DevOps teams and companies, and their key responsibilities. We’ll also dive into how to measure site reliability and explain the difference between SREs and DevOps engineers. Finally, this article will explore site reliability engineering as a career choice.