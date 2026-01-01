What is digital transformation?

Digital transformation is the process of using digital technologies to create new or improve existing business processes, products, and services. Its impact is limited only by available technology and organisational imagination.

The core principle involves reimagining how processes can be improved through technology to make your company more competitive.

Digital transformation explained

For example, customer service is now a digitally centered process rather than a representative-centered one. Previously, customers were routed to a customer service representative (CSR) who would find resources to help the customer — a process dependent on the CSR’s skills. An issue affecting many customers, like a new software release, could result in long queues and customer dissatisfaction.

Today’s customer service strategies rely on digital processes. Customers may refer to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on a website or begin an online chat with a CSR or an automated chatbot. Digital technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) shorten the customer journey by directing them to paths that have helped other customers.

If the customer does speak with a CSR, their website history can be made available so that the CSR can see what the customer has already tried. All of these digital transformation efforts can significantly improve the user experience.