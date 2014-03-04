Blog Company Adding a SSH key to GitLab Screencast
March 4, 2014
1 min read

Adding a SSH key to GitLab Screencast

In this screencast we show you that adding a SSH key to GitLab is very simple, allowing everyone to push and pull to GitLab without your username and password every time.

Blog fallback hero
Fallback image Job van der Voort

We heard a few people saying that using a SSH key is hard. In this screencast we show you that adding a SSH key to GitLab is very simple, allowing everyone to push and pull to GitLab without having to enter their username and password every time.

