Blog Company 10k commits
June 10, 2014
1 min read

10k commits

GitLab recently grow past 10k commits. And even more amazing is that almost half of them were made during last year.

Blog fallback hero
Fallback image Dmitriy Zaporozhets

flyer

Dear contributors,

GitLab recently grow past 10k commits. And even more amazing is that almost half of them were made during last year. So 10,000 commits made by more than 600 contributors for the past 3 years. But it's not only about commits. There are more than 6,000 closed issues on issue trackers. And lot of feature requests on feature request forum. And tons of discussion on the mailinglist, blogs, twitter and irc. That's huge amount of work done for an open source project.

I would want to thank all people who took part in GitLab progress during last 3 years. I am proud to say that we've grown such a good open source community together.

Thanks everyone! Dmitriy on behalf of the core team

More to explore

View all blog posts
Company
gitlabflatlogomap.png

Our Privacy Policy has been updated

Company
tanukicover.jpg

Rate limitations for unauthorized users of the Projects List API

Company
tanukicover.jpg

Community forks: A new, easier way to contribute to GitLab

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert