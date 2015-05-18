A new GitLab Logo

We hear you:
Gitlab seems like a cool service, but my god that logo is scary— Matt Bachmann (@MattBachmann) March 11, 2015
We have a scary, angry looking raccoon dog logo.
this creepy human/racoon hybrid that is the @gitlab logo is starting to really freak me out pic.twitter.com/HJarlbRNOo— hatewell (@hatwell) January 16, 2015
We figured we could use a better representation of GitLab.
Update May 20th:
After careful consideration we have decided that this is our new logo:
We like the way it looks in GitLab:
And compared to the old logo: