A new GitLab Logo

We hear you:

Gitlab seems like a cool service, but my god that logo is scary — Matt Bachmann (@MattBachmann) March 11, 2015

We have a scary, angry looking raccoon dog logo.

this creepy human/racoon hybrid that is the @gitlab logo is starting to really freak me out pic.twitter.com/HJarlbRNOo — hatewell (@hatwell) January 16, 2015

We figured we could use a better representation of GitLab.

Update May 20th:

After careful consideration we have decided that this is our new logo:

We like the way it looks in GitLab:

And compared to the old logo: