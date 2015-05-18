Blog Company A new GitLab Logo
May 18, 2015
1 min read

A new GitLab Logo

At GitLab, after careful consideration we have decided to update our company logo. View the new design here!

We hear you:

We have a scary, angry looking raccoon dog logo.

We figured we could use a better representation of GitLab.

Update May 20th:

After careful consideration we have decided that this is our new logo:

We like the way it looks in GitLab:

And compared to the old logo:

