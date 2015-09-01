GitLab.com outage on 2015-09-01

This morning GitLab.com was offline for one hour while we were investigating what seemed to be a filesystem corruption issue. With this blog post we want to tell you more about what was going on and what we discovered.

This morning around 7:00 UTC the NFS server that holds the Git repositories hosted on GitLab.com became very slow. This made GitLab.com also very slow. While investigating this issue on the NFS server, we saw the following error messages in the output of dmesg :

[870355.932072] EXT4-fs (dm-0): error count since last fsck: 2 [870355.932076] EXT4-fs (dm-0): initial error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [870355.932079] EXT4-fs (dm-0): last error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [956863.452065] EXT4-fs (dm-0): error count since last fsck: 2 [956863.452070] EXT4-fs (dm-0): initial error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [956863.452072] EXT4-fs (dm-0): last error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [1043370.972077] EXT4-fs (dm-0): error count since last fsck: 2 [1043370.972081] EXT4-fs (dm-0): initial error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [1043370.972084] EXT4-fs (dm-0): last error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [1129878.492074] EXT4-fs (dm-0): error count since last fsck: 2 [1129878.492108] EXT4-fs (dm-0): initial error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [1129878.492111] EXT4-fs (dm-0): last error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [1216386.012085] EXT4-fs (dm-0): error count since last fsck: 2 [1216386.012135] EXT4-fs (dm-0): initial error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [1216386.012139] EXT4-fs (dm-0): last error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [1302893.532065] EXT4-fs (dm-0): error count since last fsck: 2

This made us worry that something was really wrong with the filesystem that holds all GitLab.com data, and we decided that we should take the filesystem (and hence GitLab.com) offline to run fsck on it. This was at 7:54 UTC. With fsck under way we started thinking about other, faster ways to bring GitLab.com back online. We considered restoring a backup, but that would have set back the clock 6-7 hours (we make backups once a day) and because the backups use block device snapshots, there was a good chance that whatever file system corruption we were seeing would be present in the backup too.

At some point we went back to the dmesg output to try and better understand the errors. What was it really saying? What were those time stamps at the start of each line? It turns out dmesg can show human-readable timestamps if you pass the -T option. Now things suddenly looked very different:

[Wed Aug 26 14:52:55 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): error count since last fsck: 2 [Wed Aug 26 14:52:55 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): initial error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [Wed Aug 26 14:52:55 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): last error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [Thu Aug 27 14:54:43 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): error count since last fsck: 2 [Thu Aug 27 14:54:43 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): initial error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [Thu Aug 27 14:54:43 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): last error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [Fri Aug 28 14:56:31 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): error count since last fsck: 2 [Fri Aug 28 14:56:31 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): initial error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [Fri Aug 28 14:56:31 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): last error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [Sat Aug 29 14:58:18 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): error count since last fsck: 2 [Sat Aug 29 14:58:18 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): initial error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [Sat Aug 29 14:58:18 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): last error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [Sun Aug 30 15:00:06 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): error count since last fsck: 2 [Sun Aug 30 15:00:06 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): initial error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [Sun Aug 30 15:00:06 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): last error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [Mon Aug 31 15:01:53 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): error count since last fsck: 2 [Mon Aug 31 15:01:53 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): initial error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [Mon Aug 31 15:01:53 2015] EXT4-fs (dm-0): last error at time 1439995223: ext4_mb_generate_buddy:756 [Tue Sep 1 07:53:11 2015] nfsd: last server has exited, flushing export cache

What we saw now was that we were getting the same error once a day, going back to the first day we mounted this filesystem on the server (after our migration from Germany to the US). The scary error message that made us assume the worst and led us to take emergency measures (taking GitLab.com offline for fsck) turned out to have been repeating for weeks, like clockwork, around 15:00 UTC every day. Moreover, we saw no new errors appearing, just a regular repeat of the same error. Although the message signals a problem that we should not ignore, looking at it and understanding the pattern it no longer looked like a likely cause for the load issues (NFFS server trouble) that started all of this.

At this point we decided that the best course of action was to abort the filesystem check and bring GitLab.com back online. This was around 8:52 UTC. After seeing more 502 errors than usual for a few minutes, GitLab.com was operating normally again.

Next steps

We are in the process of moving all GitLab.com data off of the ext4 filesystem that scared us with its two errors. This is because three years after we created it, we are outgrowing its built-in maximum size of 16 TB. We will run git fsck (Git's built-in consistency check) on each repository once we are on the new filesystem.

We are still in the dark about the cause of the NFS slowdowns. We see no spikes of any kind of web requests around the slowdowns. The backend server only shows the ext4 errors mentioned above, which do not coincide with the NFS trouble, and no NFS error messages. The NFS clients show kernel messages about processes hanging during filesystem operations, which really only tells us that here is an NFS problem.

Last week, on 2015-08-27, we had a similar problem on GitLab.com, which we responded to by doubling the number of servers that handle user traffic. That helped that time but it does not seem to have helped with this problem.

We will keep looking for potential causes and keep monitoring the situation.

Lessons