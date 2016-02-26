GitLab 8.5 Release Webcast and step-by-step GitLab workflow

In our latest webcast, we highlighted the new features in GitLab 8.5. This was a really feature-packed release.

Job van der Voort gave a step-by-step tutorial of a workflow with GitLab. This highlighted some of the new features in the context of collaboration. If you're brand new to GitLab this is a quick introduction to how it works.

Sign up to our newsletter to find out about the next screencast!

In this webcast:

Walk-through: GitLab 8.5 features

Sidebar UI improvements

Todos list

Revert any Commit

GitLab Geo Alpha (EE)

Step by step: GitLab workflow in practice and GitLab Flow (skip ahead)

Community news! (skip ahead)

Q&A: Questions from webcast attendees answered live

Webcast Recording

Webcast Slides

Love webcasts? Wondering how to make the most of Git at your organization?

Sign up for our webcast in partnership with Perforce!

Job van der Voort, VP of Product will be presenting with Matt Attaway, VP of Community from Perforce. They will discuss managing Git teams/projects; issue tracking & wikis; integrating CI into dev; integration testing and advantages of the mono repo.

There are two timeslots, but sign up anyway, and you can get the on-demand link to watch anytime.

Wed, March 2nd, 3 pm GMT | 7am PT

Wed, March 2nd 10 am PT | 1pm ET

Feedback welcome!

There were lots of feature proposals in the Q+A this time. We couldn't address them all, but if you do have a feature proposal, please check out the project tracker for GitLab CE or GitLab EE, and see if someone has already posted a similar idea. You can vote on feature proposals which you like, and that helps us prioritize. If you don't find an existing proposal, please add one!

We develop completely in the open so if you want to know how to find out what we're working on and planning, check out my post about locating issues and finding the roadmap of development at GitLab.

You can of course leave comments, attendees of the webcast will receive a survey form via email.