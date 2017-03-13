Blog Engineering Demo: CI/CD with GitLab in action
March 13, 2017
1 min read

Demo: CI/CD with GitLab in action

Watch our video to see how to get started using CI/CD with GitLab.

Rebecca Dodd

If your developer team isn’t among the majority of developers using Continuous Integration more than 75 percent of the time, what are you waiting for? In this video demonstration, Product Manager Joshua Lambert shows just how easy it is to set up a project with GitLab CI/CD, so you can start seeing features in action from the moment your teams create them.

This demonstration is part of our webcast, “From Continuous Integration to Continuous Everything”. To find out more about Continuous Integration, Delivery and Deployment, and how to introduce a continuous mentality throughout your entire organization, register now to watch the whole webcast on demand.

Cover image: “DSC_0179.jpg” by Hilary Halliwell is licensed under CC BY 2.0

