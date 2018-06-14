IT executives! Take the lead in DevOps transformations

The changes in both workflow and culture during a DevOps transformation highlight the need for IT executives to guide development and operations teams. Gary Gruver, the renowned DevOps consultant, discovered that executives are essential in setting up teams to adopt a DevOps model successfully. Ahead of his June 19 webcast, Gary Gruver sat down with GitLab to share his thoughts on the greatest challenges that executives encounter and to provide tactical steps to help executives support their teams.

The role of an executive in the DevOps transformation is leading it.

One of the biggest challenges is getting everybody on the same page.

One of the biggest things executives need to do to prepare their teams is giving a common view of the inefficiencies for the entire deployment pipeline.

In terms of culture, executives can help teams adjust to the changes that are coming. Their role is to be that of an investigative reporter.

When I work with executives, I always start with, "What are the objectives about your software development processes?"

Join Gary Gruver for a webcast on June 19 to discover ways to analyze your current deployment pipeline to target your first improvements on the largest inefficiencies in software development and deployment, and download your free copy of "Starting and Scaling DevOps in the Enterprise."