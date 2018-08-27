What we're reading

At GitLab, we ❤️ reading. Here are a few of our recent pageturners.

How Rust’s standard library was vulnerable for years and nobody noticed

Nick Thomas, Staff Developer, enjoyed this article on Rust, a new systems programming language. Nick commented, "It was very interesting from a general-security point of view, especially the 'everything is broken' and 'here is how security advisories actually work' bits."

Designing Delivery: Rethinking IT in the Digital Service Economy

Kristie McGoldrick, Solutions Architect, has been devouring this book, finding it "very applicable to GitLab."

It's the Future

Lin Jen-Shin, Developer, fondly reflects on this CircleCI blog post, saying "I think I'll remember this post forever. One person is trying to persuade a teammate, who just wants to get things done right now, to use future technology. The future tech is not mature enough to get things done easily, so it overcomplicates a lot of things, and the teammate just wants something simple. It's pretty technical, but it's funny! That future tech is getting closer to becoming mature now, and GitLab is trying to use Kubernetes and collaborating with Google to make this tech better."

The Phoenix Project: A Novel about IT, DevOps, and Helping Your Business Win

Rebecca Dodd, Content Editor, recently read "The Phoenix Project" and confidently declared that, "I think we’ve all read 'The Phoenix Project.'"

The DevOps Handbook: How to Create World-Class Agility, Reliability, and Security in Technology Organizations

Mike Miranda, Sales Development Representative, just picked up "The DevOps Handbook" to understand the needs of IT leaders.