What we've been reading in September

To get back into the swing of things after our recent summit, we've been reading. Here's what we've been discussing on Slack:

Erica Lindberg, Content Marketing Manager, raves about this Medium article, saying "I loved this article, and this woman might be my new hero."

Sid Sijbrandij, CEO, is currently reading and loving this insightful playbook.

Jeremy Watson, Product Manager, has been rereading this powerful book, saying "It's a constant reminder to practice mindfulness in the things we ship at GitLab, and to make sure we're adding features to the product that are consciously designed. The book always serves as a reminder that we're all designers; it's our collective responsibility to ensure that we're intentionally solving the right problems for our users."

Go 2 Draft Designs

Eric Johnson, VP of Engineering, has been reading about the big news: Generics in Golang 2.0! Woohoo!

Emilie Schario, Data Analyst, has been enjoying this riveting read, and says, "In my role as a data analyst, I spend a lot of time helping different teams understand what the data they're collecting or using mean. Clear context, useful narratives, and consistent visuals help me empower stakeholders to make data-driven decisions."

