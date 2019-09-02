GitLab Meetups: September 2019

Can't make it to Brooklyn for GitLab Commit? Here are some other places you'll find the GitLab community in September.

Mexico City GitLab Meetup

Learn how mastering Git and GitLab can accelerate the development flow of your company at this GitLab Meetup in Mexico City on September 12. Find more details and RSVP on Meetup.

Orange County GitLab Users Group

This meetup in Irvine, CA on September 12 will focus on how to build an awesome CI/CD pipeline. Demos welcome! Find more details and RSVP on Meetup.

Meetup GitLab Curitiba

The first GitLab meetup in Curitiba, Brazil on September 16 will focus on sharing tips and tricks about Git and GitLab. Find more details and RSVP on Meetup.

GitLab France Meetup

On September 19, our GitLab France Meetup will get together to hear about the benefits of using GitLab when adopting NoOps. There is room for a second speaker if you'd like to give a talk! Find more details and RSVP on Meetup.

Frankfurt GitLab Meetup Group

Join the first meeting of the Frankfurt GitLab Meetup Group on September 20 to learn how to automate your pipelines with GitLab-CI, Helm and Kubernetes. Find more details and RSVP on Meetup.

Tampa DevOps Meetup

The Tampa DevOps Meetup will be featuring GitLab at their September 25 meetup. Find more details and RSVP on Meetup.

GitLab Nigeria Community

This meetup on September 28 in Ayetoro will provide an introduction to Git and GitLab. Newcomers are welcome! Find more details and RSVP on Meetup.

Are you ready to join a local community but don’t see an event near you? Take a look at the GitLab Meetups page or reach out to me to learn how GitLab can help you start a meetup in your area.