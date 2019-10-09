Blog events

tanukilifecycle.png
News gitlab-logo-500.jpg

Everything we learned about IPOs in taking GitLab public - Part 4

GitLab co-founder and CEO Sid Sijbrandij shares insights about the process of going public.

Open Source gitlab-hacktoberfest_blog-dark.png

Join us for Hacktoberfest 2021!

GitLab is participating in this year's Hacktoberfest, and your contributions to open source projects hosted on GitLab.com will count. No tricks, just treats here!

classroom.jpg

GitLab for Education: First Virtual Meetup

The GitLab for Education Program is excited to announce our first global virtual meetup on May 6th!

Open Source GitLab-sponsoring-Git-Merge.jpg

Git Merge 2020: a celebration of Git

A look at Git Merge 2020 and a look forward to the next decade of remote, async, and powerful source code management.

Culture contribute-through-the-eyes-of-a-new-gitlabber-unsplash.jpg

Contribute through the eyes of a new GitLabber

I joined GitLab just in time to make it to Contribute New Orleans. Here's a few things you might want to know before going to Contribute Prague...

Open Source default-blog-image.png

KubeCon NA: Are you about to break Prod?

Use Pulumi and GitLab to build a pipeline that validates your application, infrastructure, and deployment process.

Security Owasp_logo.jpg

GitLab is now a member of the OWASP Foundation

GitLab is thrilled to announce our membership in the OWASP Foundation.

Company default-blog-image.png

Highlights from AWS re:Invent 2019

DevOps dining, selecting jukebox tunes, learning ‘Dog’Ops from Wag!, supporting Graviton, and more from AWS re:Invent 2019.

Company londoncommit.png

Live from Commit London

We're having a packed day at our first European user conference. Watch this space for the latest news.

