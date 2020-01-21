GitLab is now a member of the OWASP Foundation

GitLab is thrilled to announce our membership in the OWASP Foundation. OWASP is a non-profit that works to improve the security of software through open-source projects, worldwide local chapters, tens of thousands of members, and educational/training conferences.

We leverage OWASP to help provide security features integrated into the development lifecycle via the Secure stage and defending your apps and infrastructure from security intrusions via the Protect stage. We also leverage OWASP on our security team who are responsible for the security posture of the company, products, and client-facing services.

Our favorite OWASP initiatives include:

Our membership allows us to support these OWASP projects while also allowing us to help shape the direction of the OWASP community.

OWASP AppSec California

Please meet us at OWASP's AppSec California conference, which we are sponsoring. It is Jan 21 thru Jan 24 in Santa Monica, CA.

If all of this piques your interest, a reminder that GitLab is hiring for our engineering (secure, protect) and security teams!