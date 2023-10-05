Browse articles that include the open source tag
How-to: Detecting secrets in video content
GitLab’s Security team identifies and mitigates security risks in video content by searching for API keys or other sensitive tokens. Here's how we do it (with an assist from AI) and how you can, too.
GitLab's contributions to Git 2.44.0
Find out the topics that GitLab’s Git team – as well as the wider community – contributed to the latest Git release, including fast scripted rebases via git-replay.
Pair GitLab and The Good Docs Project template to improve release notes
Creating compelling, detailed, human-readable notes for software releases is important. Using GitLab and this template from The Good Docs Project makes it easier.
The contributions we made to the Git 2.43 release
Git 2.43 included some improvements from GitLab's Git team. Here are some highlights from the work the team has done on Git and why it matters.
Google Summer of Code 2024: Contribute to GitLab and Git to prepare
Learning how to contribute to GitLab and Git can help you get ready to apply for Google's program for open source development.
Why and how we rearchitected Git object database maintenance for scale
Go in-depth into improvements to maintenance of the Git object database for reduced overhead and increased efficiency.
How the Eclipse Foundation champions open source with GitLab
In this interview, learn how adopting GitLab helps the Eclipse Foundation be a more effective champion for open source.
Git 2.42 release: Here are four of our contributions in detail
Find out how GitLab's Git team helped improve Git 2.42.
