Snowflake Spend dbt Package Release 1.1.0

Summary
- Added Snowflake's Query History Model to the package (!5 from @nehiljain)
- Updated the structure of the package to use Sources (!7)
Thanks to @m_walker, @mpeychet_, and @nehiljain who helped make this release happen!
Contributors
Thanks @nehiljain for contributing your first MR.
Feedback
If you're using the package, we'd love your feedback.
- See the original announcement: Managing your Snowflake Spend with Periscope and dbt
- Get started with the Snowflake Spend package.
- Share feedback by creating an issue.