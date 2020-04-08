Blog Snowflake Spend dbt Package Release 1.1.0
April 8, 2020
1 min read

Snowflake Spend dbt Package Release 1.1.0

The latest Snowflake Spend dbt package release is helping companies become even more efficient.

gitlab-values-cover.png
Fallback image Emilie Schario and Taylor A. Murphy, PhD

Summary

  • Added Snowflake's Query History Model to the package (!5 from @nehiljain)
  • Updated the structure of the package to use Sources (!7)

Thanks to @m_walker, @mpeychet_, and @nehiljain who helped make this release happen!

Contributors

Thanks @nehiljain for contributing your first MR.

Feedback

If you're using the package, we'd love your feedback.

Everyone Can Contribute.

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert