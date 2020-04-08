Snowflake Spend dbt Package Release 1.1.0

Summary

Added Snowflake's Query History Model to the package (!5 from @nehiljain)

Updated the structure of the package to use Sources (!7)

Thanks to @m_walker, @mpeychet_, and @nehiljain who helped make this release happen!

Contributors

Thanks @nehiljain for contributing your first MR.

