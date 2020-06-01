13.0 Contributor Experience Update

The Ecosystem group is the home of the Pajamas Design System and the GitLab Development Kit. Our job is to help you as a contributor work on GitLab, whether that's writing backend code, creating awesome new features in our UI, or testing feature branches to validate new work that's about to go in.

This is a collection of all the updates from the last month, including changes to Pajamas, new components in GitLab UI, new icons, new commands in the GDK, and more! Check it out below, and as always, please feel free to send us issues for new things we could improve or add. You can also find us in #g_ecosystem (for general inquiries), #g_manage_foundations (for Pajamas and GitLab-UI), or #gdk. 🎉

Pajamas

We introduced semantic releases and conventional commits.

We updated our component status table to include different touchpoints. This includes Figma, Usage docs, Vue docs, GitLab UI state, and Accessibility audit statuses.

Usage guidelines

Check out the changelog for more improvements.

GitLab UI

Within GitLab UI, we introduced UX Reviewers to our review roulette bot.

We also started laying the foundation for using GitLab UI in our Docs as part of our Beautifying the Docs effort.

Check out the changelog for more improvements.

Figma migration

Icons

GDK

GDK doctor now checks a bunch of Ruby gems that have C extensions that are known to cause issues

There's a new quiet mode that reduces the "noise" during the bundle installation. This should make it more obvious when actionable things happen. Try it out and let us know if this is helpful!

Documentation

CI

Misc