13.0 Contributor Experience Update

The Ecosystem group is the home of the Pajamas Design System and the GitLab Development Kit. Our job is to help you as a contributor work on GitLab, whether that's writing backend code, creating awesome new features in our UI, or testing feature branches to validate new work that's about to go in.
This is a collection of all the updates from the last month, including changes to Pajamas, new components in GitLab UI, new icons, new commands in the GDK, and more! Check it out below, and as always, please feel free to send us issues for new things we could improve or add. You can also find us in #g_ecosystem (for general inquiries), #g_manage_foundations (for Pajamas and GitLab-UI), or #gdk. 🎉
Pajamas
- We introduced semantic releases and conventional commits.
- We updated our component status table to include different touchpoints. This includes Figma, Usage docs, Vue docs, GitLab UI state, and Accessibility audit statuses.
Usage guidelines
- We added first usage guideline iterations for Progress Bars and File Uploaders.
- We also clarified the position of buttons in alerts, as well as added dismissal guidelines for banners.
- We introduced documentation for our new data visualization color palette.
Check out the changelog for more improvements.
GitLab UI
- Within GitLab UI, we introduced UX Reviewers to our review roulette bot.
- We also started laying the foundation for using GitLab UI in our Docs as part of our Beautifying the Docs effort.
Component updates
- Our markdown typescale is now viewable with compact markdown coming soon.
- We've removed the documentation link from scoped labels, standardized alert styling, added filters as built and ready to use, fixed dropdown styles, and introduced the loading button. We also clarified that filter and sorting functionality shouldn't be combined in the same component.
Check out the changelog for more improvements.
Figma migration
- New components have been added to Figma!
- We deprecated the Sketch UI Kit in favor of the Pajamas UI Kit in Figma. We also determined Project and Team library structure in Figma and added guidance on collaborating within Figma vs. GitLab's Design Management
Icons
- Issue templates for adding new icons and illustrations have been moved from GitLab Design to GitLab SVGs.
- The following icons were added to GitLab SVG:
GDK
- GDK doctor now checks a bunch of Ruby gems that have C extensions that are known to cause issues
- There's a new
quietmode that reduces the "noise" during the bundle installation. This should make it more obvious when actionable things happen. Try it out and let us know if this is helpful!
Documentation
- We added some general commands that are good to know when troubleshooting GDK errors.
- We've restructured the documentation to make it easier to navigate! This includes moving non-core content into
doc/howtoto centralize specific how to docs in one place.
- There were also 24 other documentation improvements!! 🎉
- YARD documentation is now automatically generated and accessible at https://gitlab-org.gitlab.io/gitlab-development-kit/
- Webpack is now able to be run in different modes
- There's now a doc on how to configure a hosted Grafana instance
CI
- All shell scripts within the project are now checked
- Documentation linted even further with the introduction of Vale
- Ruby code is now checked with RuboCop
- CI config was split up into templates
- CI jobs are now interruptible by default