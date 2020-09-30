Blog Leading SCM, CI and Code Review in one application
September 30, 2020
1 min read

Leading SCM, CI and Code Review in one application

The most important tools for developers are SCM, CI and Code Review, and it is better to have them all together.

iganbaruch-headshot Itzik Gan Baruch
GitLab enables streamlined CI, code reviews and collaboration at proven enterprise scale, making development workflows easier to manage and minimizing context switching required between tools in complex DevOps toolchains. Users can release software faster and outpace the competition with the ability to quickly respond to changes in the market.

Watch this short video (3 minutes) to see a demo of the seamless flow developers having when using SCM, CI and Code Review in GitLab.

