Browse articles that include the code review tag
How to adopt a cascading merge request strategy with GitLab Flow
This tutorial explains how to consolidate updates in a single branch and propagate them to other branches using ucascade bot.
Introducing browser-based DAST and integrated passive checks
We're working hard on reducing noise. Here's what you need to know about the status of our browser-based DAST offering today.
Pursuing faster time-to-merge for wider community contributions
How introducing more explicit contribution stages lowered the time it takes to merge a community contribution.
Top reasons for software release delays
In our 2022 Global DevSecOps survey, DevOps pros shared their frustrations with software releases, including security's shift left and complicated code reviews.
How to provision dynamic review environments using merge requests and Argo CD
Here's how to use the Argo CD ApplicationSet to provision a ‘ReviewOps’ environment based on merge request changes.
UnReview a year later: How GitLab is transforming DevOps code review with ML-powered functionality
Learn how last year's acquisition has resulted in impactful features for the One DevOps Platform.
When the pursuit of simplicity creates complexity in container-based CI pipelines
Simplicity always has a certain player in mind - learn how to avoid antipatterns by ensuring simplicity themes do not compromise your productivity by over-focusing on machine efficiencies.
How to troubleshoot a GitLab pipeline failure
Flaky tests, typos, merge conflicts…any of these things (and more) can cause your GitLab pipeline to fail. Staff developer evangelist Brendan O’Leary offers his best diagnostics.
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert