Unblock code reviews with GitLab Duo Suggested Reviewers Use the power of AI to identify the right reviewers more quickly, saving time and accelerating the software development lifecycle. Author: Itzik Gan Baruch Read Post
Engineering cascade.jpeg

How to adopt a cascading merge request strategy with GitLab Flow

This tutorial explains how to consolidate updates in a single branch and propagate them to other branches using ucascade bot.

Product vek-labs-e8ofKlNHdsg-unsplash.jpg

Introducing browser-based DAST and integrated passive checks

We're working hard on reducing noise. Here's what you need to know about the status of our browser-based DAST offering today.

Open Source Blog fallback hero

Pursuing faster time-to-merge for wider community contributions

How introducing more explicit contribution stages lowered the time it takes to merge a community contribution.

DevOps Platform cloudwatch-gitlab-incident-management-bg.jpg

Top reasons for software release delays

In our 2022 Global DevSecOps survey, DevOps pros shared their frustrations with software releases, including security's shift left and complicated code reviews.

Engineering kubernetes.png

How to provision dynamic review environments using merge requests and Argo CD

Here's how to use the Argo CD ApplicationSet to provision a ‘ReviewOps’ environment based on merge request changes.

DevOps Platform pg-gear.jpg

UnReview a year later: How GitLab is transforming DevOps code review with ML-powered functionality

Learn how last year's acquisition has resulted in impactful features for the One DevOps Platform.

Engineering Blog fallback hero

When the pursuit of simplicity creates complexity in container-based CI pipelines

Simplicity always has a certain player in mind - learn how to avoid antipatterns by ensuring simplicity themes do not compromise your productivity by over-focusing on machine efficiencies.

DevOps Platform Understand-Highly-Technical-Spaces.jpg

How to troubleshoot a GitLab pipeline failure

Flaky tests, typos, merge conflicts…any of these things (and more) can cause your GitLab pipeline to fail. Staff developer evangelist Brendan O’Leary offers his best diagnostics.

Engineering blog_2757.png

GitLab and Tabnine: AI-powered code completion for GitLab repositories

Development teams can get a custom AI model based on their private code that enables knowledge sharing, reduced technical debt, and more.

