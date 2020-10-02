Blog Distributed Version Control & Collaboration
October 2, 2020
1 min read

Distributed Version Control & Collaboration

Developers can collaborate and work together in distributed environments. Adopt diverse integration patterns for branching, merging and code reviews along with granular permissions schemes ensuring code quality and safety.

warias-headshot William Arias
Distributed Version Control allows remote, collaborative work to flourish since a single copy of the complete project's history can be stored in any machine. But Distributed Version Control goes beyond every developer having a copy of the project in their machines, in fact it sets the foundation for a team to decide what strategy they need to adopt to deliver software.

With Gitlab a team can choose and adapt to different branching strategies that enable Continuous Integration being an example of that high-frequency integration patterns where developers push very often local commits to the main branch, this is achieved through Gitlab Merge Request that favors short-lived branches augmenting the frequency of merges. Distributed Version Control and Collaboration are cornerstone for software development lifecycle, Watch this video to see its capabilities in action

Cover image credit:

Cover image by www_slon_pics on pixabay

