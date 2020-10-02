Version control and collaborating for product development management

For Designers working with Developers or Product Managers it's frustrating to create a file in one tool, manually export the file, create a prototype in another tool, and use separate software or channels to handoff the designs to developers, the feedback exchange happens not in the context of the design but gets diluted in emails or messaging platforms, making it harder to retake the context after some time has passed. To address those pains mentioned above, Gitlab counts with tools to bridge the communication, collaboration and bring together different roles, using capabilities such as Design Management combined with easy to install plugins like Gitlab Figma Plugin, Developers, Designers, Product Managers and in general any participant role of a project can provide early feedback on any-fidelity designs and open discussions that ultimately lead a team to be more efficient and create awesome products.

Watch this short video to learn how to leverage Gitlab Design Capabilities along with robust Version Control and collaboration

Cover image by Pexels on pixabay