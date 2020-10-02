Blog Version control and collaborating for product development management
October 2, 2020
1 min read

Version control and collaborating for product development management

Gitlab provides collaboration functionalities to product teams that work not only with source code but also graphic assets.

blog-pdm-image.png
warias-headshot William Arias
designCI

For Designers working with Developers or Product Managers it's frustrating to create a file in one tool, manually export the file, create a prototype in another tool, and use separate software or channels to handoff the designs to developers, the feedback exchange happens not in the context of the design but gets diluted in emails or messaging platforms, making it harder to retake the context after some time has passed. To address those pains mentioned above, Gitlab counts with tools to bridge the communication, collaboration and bring together different roles, using capabilities such as Design Management combined with easy to install plugins like Gitlab Figma Plugin, Developers, Designers, Product Managers and in general any participant role of a project can provide early feedback on any-fidelity designs and open discussions that ultimately lead a team to be more efficient and create awesome products.

Watch this short video to learn how to leverage Gitlab Design Capabilities along with robust Version Control and collaboration

Cover image by Pexels on pixabay

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert