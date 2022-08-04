Blog design

Browse articles that include the design tag

How user research transformed GitLab Runner Fleet dashboard visibility and metrics Learn how GitLab user research drives the product development process when enabling more runner fleet features. Author: Gina Doyle Read Post
How to facilitate remote design sprints

Use these tips to help solve big design problems with stakeholders across multiple time zones.

Beautifying our UI: Giving GitLab build features a fresh look

Get an inside look at how we are improving the usability of GitLab build features with multiple visual design improvements.

How designing platform navigation is like building a dream home

Go behind the scenes and learn how we ideated toward a new user experience for GitLab.

Inside the vision for GitLab’s new platform navigation

A peek into what inspired our new navigation design, which is coming soon.

Tips to avoid burnout for product designers

Effective prioritization and boundary setting are critical to product designers' growth.

Get to know the new GitLab typefaces

Dive deep into the considerations for changing to GitLab Sans (Inter) and JetBrains Mono, including improved readability.

Decomposing the GitLab backend database, Part 1: Designing and planning

A technical summary of the yearlong project to decompose GitLab's Postgres database. This first part focuses on the initial designing and planning of the project.

Decomposing the GitLab backend database, Part 3: Challenges and surprises

This is the final installment in our three-part series about our yearlong project to decompose GitLab's Postgres database.

Decomposing the GitLab backend database, Part 2: Final migration and results

This is the second in our three-part technical summary of the yearlong project to decompose GitLab's Postgres database.

