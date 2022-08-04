Browse articles that include the design tag
How to facilitate remote design sprints
Use these tips to help solve big design problems with stakeholders across multiple time zones.
Beautifying our UI: Giving GitLab build features a fresh look
Get an inside look at how we are improving the usability of GitLab build features with multiple visual design improvements.
How designing platform navigation is like building a dream home
Go behind the scenes and learn how we ideated toward a new user experience for GitLab.
Inside the vision for GitLab’s new platform navigation
A peek into what inspired our new navigation design, which is coming soon.
Tips to avoid burnout for product designers
Effective prioritization and boundary setting are critical to product designers' growth.
Get to know the new GitLab typefaces
Dive deep into the considerations for changing to GitLab Sans (Inter) and JetBrains Mono, including improved readability.
Decomposing the GitLab backend database, Part 1: Designing and planning
A technical summary of the yearlong project to decompose GitLab's Postgres database. This first part focuses on the initial designing and planning of the project.
Decomposing the GitLab backend database, Part 3: Challenges and surprises
This is the final installment in our three-part series about our yearlong project to decompose GitLab's Postgres database.
