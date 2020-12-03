How to fuzz Go code with go-fuzz continuously

What is fuzzing?

Fuzzing or fuzz testing is an automated software technique that involves providing semi-random data as input to the test program in order to uncover bugs and crashes.

Why fuzz Go Code?

Golang is a safe language and memory corruption issues are a thing of the past so we don’t need to fuzz our code, right? Wrong 😃. Any code, and especially code where stability, quality, and coverage are important, is worth fuzzing. Fuzzing can uncover logical bugs and denial-of-service in critical components can lead to security issues as well.

As a reference to almost infinite amount of bugs found with go-fuzz (only the documented one) you can look here

Enter go-fuzz

go-fuzz is the current de-facto standard fuzzer for go and was initially developed by Dmitry Vyukov. It is a coverage guided fuzzer which means it uses coverage instrumentation and feedback to generate test-cases which proved to be very successful both by go-fuzz and originally by fuzzers like AFL.

go-fuzz algorithm and in general coverage guided fuzzers works as follows:

// pseudo code Instrument program for code coverage for { Choose random input from corpus Mutate input Execute input and collect coverage If new coverage/paths are hit add it to corpus (corpus - directory with test-cases) }

Building & Running

If you are already familiar with this part you can skip to "Running go-fuzz from GitLab-CI" section. we will use go-fuzzing-example as a simple example. For the sake of the example we have a simple function with an off-by-one bug:

package parser func ParseComplex(data [] byte) bool { if len(data) == 5 { if data[0] == 'F' && data[1] == 'U' && data[2] == 'Z' && data[3] == 'Z' && data[4] == 'I' && data[5] == 'T' { return true } } return false }

Our fuzz function will look like this and will be called by go-fuzz in a infinite loop with the generated data according to the coverage-guided algorithm

// +build gofuzz package parser func Fuzz(data []byte) int { ParseComplex(data) return 0 }

To run the fuzzer we need to build an instrumented version of the code together with the fuzz function. This is done with the following simple steps:

docker run -it golang /bin/bash # Download this example go get gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example cd /go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example # download go-fuzz and clang (libfuzzer) go get -u github.com/dvyukov/go-fuzz/go-fuzz github.com/dvyukov/go-fuzz/go-fuzz-build apt update && apt install -y clang # building instrumented version of the code together with libFuzzer integration go-fuzz-build -libfuzzer -o parse-complex.a . clang -fsanitize=fuzzer parse-complex.a -o parse-complex ./parse-complex #490479 NEW ft: 11 corp: 7/37b lim: 477 exec/s: 11962 rss: 25Mb L: 6/6 MS: 1 ChangeByte- #524288 pulse ft: 11 corp: 7/37b lim: 509 exec/s: 11915 rss: 25Mb #1048576 pulse ft: 11 corp: 7/37b lim: 1030 exec/s: 11915 rss: 25Mb panic: runtime error: index out of range [6] with length 6 goroutine 17 [running, locked to thread]: gitlab.com/fuzzing-examples/example-go.ParseComplex.func6(...) /go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse_complex.go:5 gitlab.com/fuzzing-examples/example-go.ParseComplex(0x36f1cd0, 0x6, 0x6, 0x7ffeaa0d1f80) /go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse_complex.go:5 +0x1b8 gitlab.com/fuzzing-examples/example-go.Fuzz(...) /go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse_complex_fuzz.go:6 main.LLVMFuzzerTestOneInput(0x36f1cd0, 0x6, 0x18) gitlab.com/fuzzing-examples/example-go/go.fuzz.main/main.go:35 +0x85 main._cgoexpwrap_98ba7f745c88_LLVMFuzzerTestOneInput(0x36f1cd0, 0x6, 0x5a4d80) _cgo_gotypes.go:64 +0x37 ==1664== ERROR: libFuzzer: deadly signal #0 0x450ddf in __sanitizer_print_stack_trace (/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse-complex+0x450ddf) #1 0x430f4b in fuzzer::PrintStackTrace() (/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse-complex+0x430f4b) #2 0x414b7b in fuzzer::Fuzzer::CrashCallback() (/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse-complex+0x414b7b) #3 0x414b3f in fuzzer::Fuzzer::StaticCrashSignalCallback() (/go/src/gitlab.com/gitlab-org/security-products/demos/coverage-fuzzing/go-fuzzing-example/parse-complex+0x414b3f) #4 0x7f57c561d72f (/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libpthread.so.0+0x1272f) #5 0x4b3a00 in runtime.raise runtime/sys_linux_amd64.s:164 NOTE: libFuzzer has rudimentary signal handlers. Combine libFuzzer with AddressSanitizer or similar for better crash reports. SUMMARY: libFuzzer: deadly signal MS: 1 ChangeByte-; base unit: eef4acc7500228bd0f65760be21896f230e0e39f 0x46,0x55,0x5a,0x5a,0x49,0x4e, FUZZIN artifact_prefix='./'; Test unit written to ./crash-14b5f09dd74fe15430d803af773ba09a0524670d Base64: RlVaWklO

This finds the bug in a few seconds, prints the “FUZZI” string that triggers the vulnerability, and saves the crash to a file.

Running go-fuzz from Gitlab-CI

The best way to integrate go-fuzz fuzzing with Gitlab CI/CD is by adding additional stage & step to your .gitlab-ci.yml . It is straightforward and fully documented.

include: - template: Coverage-Fuzzing.gitlab-ci.yml fuzz_test_parse_complex: extends: .fuzz_base image: golang script: - go get -u github.com/dvyukov/go-fuzz/go-fuzz github.com/dvyukov/go-fuzz/go-fuzz-build - apt update && apt install -y clang - go-fuzz-build -libfuzzer -o parse-complex.a . - clang -fsanitize=fuzzer parse-complex.a -o parse-complex - ./gl-fuzz run --regression=$REGRESSION -- ./parse-complex

For each fuzz target you will will have to create a step which extends the .fuzz_base template that runs the following:

Builds the fuzz target.

Runs the fuzz target via gl-fuzz CLI.

For $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH (can be override by $COV_FUZZING_BRANCH ) will run fully fledged fuzzing sessions. For everything else including MRs will run fuzzing regression with the accumlated corpus and fixed crashes.

This will run your fuzz tests in a blocking manner inside your pipeline. There is also a possability to run longer fuzz sessions asynchronously described in the docs

Check out our full documentation and the example repo and try adding fuzz testing to your own repos!