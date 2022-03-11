GitLab actions to date regarding Russian invasion of Ukraine

As a company, we are deeply saddened by the unprovoked and unjustified Russian military invasion of Ukraine, the horrific acts of violence against a sovereign nation and its people, and the terrible impact to all of those in the region, including our GitLab team members, family, and friends.

We want to extend our sympathy to all those impacted by violence and uncertainty. GitLab condemns the violence and unlawful invasion happening in Ukraine. We condemn the actions of Russia's leadership, not the people who live there.

GitLab team members

GitLab has been monitoring developments closely and providing support to our team members, impacted by the violence. The health, safety, and well-being of our 13 Ukrainian team members is our first priority. We remain in daily contact with all of our team members in the affected region and have been working directly with those impacted, including their immediate family members, to provide assistance and economic support.

GitLab customers and partners

GitLab is making every effort possible to ensure security and business continuity with our products. The safety and security of customer data is always a top priority for GitLab. We constantly adapt to changes in the threat environment and have added tooling and increased threat intelligence while increasing staff dedicated to our 24x7 monitoring of threats and risks to our service and environment. No GitLab.com customer data is stored or backed up in Russia or Ukraine.

Suspending new business in Russia and Belarus

GitLab has suspended new business in Russia and Belarus. We recognize that the situation is dynamic and GitLab is reviewing and updating its business practices accordingly.

Supporting Ukrainians

The Sijbrandij Foundation will match donations from GitLab team members to the following charities: UNICEF, Save the Children, Médecins Sans Frontières, and Amnesty International to help people affected by the military invasion of Ukraine.

Our thoughts remain with team members, family, and friends in the region. Let's be kind to one another during this tragic period, as we hope for a peaceful resolution.