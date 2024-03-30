Blog Security Important information regarding xz-utils (CVE-2024-3094)
March 30, 2024
Important information regarding xz-utils (CVE-2024-3094)

Affected software not used for GitLab.com, GitLab Dedicated, or default self-hosted software packages.

Shrishti Choudhary
GitLab is aware of CVE-2024-3094, where malicious code was back-doored into the xz-utils lossless compression software suite, affecting xz-utils Versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1. Upon investigation, GitLab determined that it does not use the affected software version for GitLab.com, GitLab Dedicated, or default self-hosted software packages.

GitLab self-hosted customers should check locally installed packages to ensure that they do not have the packages xz or xz-utils Versions 5.6.0 or 5.6.1 installed. If it is installed, it may be safer to downgrade them to 5.4.x until the vendor provides a safe version, or confirms the latest versions are not affected. If possible, the hosts and containers with the potentially malicious version should be brought down and replaced in case they have been compromised.

Microsoft-owned GitHub has since disabled the XZ Utils repository maintained by the Tukaani Project "due to a violation of GitHub's terms of service."

