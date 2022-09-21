Browse articles that include the AWS tag
GitLab at AWS re:Invent 2023
GitLab and AWS have streamlined development and security for DevSecOps teams. Learn how in lightning talks, sessions, live demos, and more.
Speed up API and microservices delivery with Microcks and GitLab - Part 1
Learn how to configure Microcks for GitLab and what the use cases are for this open source Kubernetes-native tool.
GitLab achieves the AWS DevSecOps Partner Competency Specialty
The AWS DevSecOps Partner Competency Specialty demonstrates that GitLab is instrumental in helping customers implement better security while continuing to innovate.
How to export vulnerability reports to HTML/PDF and Jira
With GitLab's API, it's easy to query vulnerability info and send the report details elsewhere, such as a PDF file or a Jira project.
Building GitLab with GitLab: How GitLab.com inspired Dedicated
Learn how the multi-tenancy SaaS solution, GitLab.com, influenced the design of the single-tenancy SaaS, GitLab Dedicated.
Get started with GitLab EKS Fargate Runners in 1 hour and zero code, Iteration 1
This detailed tutorial answers the question of how to leverage Amazon's AWS Fargate container technology for GitLab Runners.
GitLab, AWS help strengthen Lockheed Martin’s digital transformation
Lockheed Martin’s software factory selected GitLab’s DevSecOps Platform, along with AWS, to streamline toolchains, increase collaboration, and more.
How GitLab can eliminate the massive value stream friction of developer environment provisioning and cleanup
It is important to have the complete picture of scaled effects in view when designing automation.
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert