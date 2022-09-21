Blog AWS

GitLab is now available as an AWS CodeStar Connections provider AWS released native CodePipeline integration for GitLab projects and repos, helping to ensure a best-in-class experience when using GitLab and AWS together. Author: Darwin Sanoy Read Post
DevSecOps Platform gitlabflatlogomap.png

GitLab at AWS re:Invent 2023

GitLab and AWS have streamlined development and security for DevSecOps teams. Learn how in lightning talks, sessions, live demos, and more.

Engineering lightsticks.png

Speed up API and microservices delivery with Microcks and GitLab - Part 1

Learn how to configure Microcks for GitLab and what the use cases are for this open source Kubernetes-native tool.

DevSecOps Platform securitylifecycle.png

GitLab achieves the AWS DevSecOps Partner Competency Specialty

The AWS DevSecOps Partner Competency Specialty demonstrates that GitLab is instrumental in helping customers implement better security while continuing to innovate.

Engineering security-cover-new.png

How to export vulnerability reports to HTML/PDF and Jira

With GitLab's API, it's easy to query vulnerability info and send the report details elsewhere, such as a PDF file or a Jira project.

Engineering building-gitlab-with-gitlab-no-type.png

Building GitLab with GitLab: How GitLab.com inspired Dedicated

Learn how the multi-tenancy SaaS solution, GitLab.com, influenced the design of the single-tenancy SaaS, GitLab Dedicated.

Engineering jeremy-lapak-CVvFVQ_-oUg-700unsplash.jpg

Get started with GitLab EKS Fargate Runners in 1 hour and zero code, Iteration 1

This detailed tutorial answers the question of how to leverage Amazon's AWS Fargate container technology for GitLab Runners.

DevSecOps Platform lockheed-martin-cover-2.jpg

GitLab, AWS help strengthen Lockheed Martin’s digital transformation

Lockheed Martin’s software factory selected GitLab’s DevSecOps Platform, along with AWS, to streamline toolchains, increase collaboration, and more.

Engineering sandeep-singh-3KbACriapqQ-unsplash.jpg

How GitLab can eliminate the massive value stream friction of developer environment provisioning and cleanup

It is important to have the complete picture of scaled effects in view when designing automation.

Engineering isis-franca-hsPFuudRg5I-unsplash.jpg

GitLab is now an Amazon Linux 2 Service Ready Partner

Being an Amazon Linux 2 Service Ready partner shows GitLab's strong commitment to AWS linux distributions.

