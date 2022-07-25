Blog UX

Browse articles that include the UX tag

cluster - cover
Revisiting the variables management workflow Our users helped us identify the hurdles in the variables management experience and we used those insights to guide improvements. Author: Veethika Mishra Read Post
Engineering remotedesign.png

How to facilitate remote design sprints

Use these tips to help solve big design problems with stakeholders across multiple time zones.

Insights navigation.jpeg

How we overhauled GitLab navigation

Users weren't getting what they needed from our navigation. Here are the steps we took to turn that experience around.

Insights beautify.jpg

Beautifying our UI: Giving GitLab build features a fresh look

Get an inside look at how we are improving the usability of GitLab build features with multiple visual design improvements.

Engineering home-improvement.jpg

How designing platform navigation is like building a dream home

Go behind the scenes and learn how we ideated toward a new user experience for GitLab.

Insights productdesign.jpg

Tips to avoid burnout for product designers

Effective prioritization and boundary setting are critical to product designers' growth.

News Cover3.png

Get to know the new GitLab typefaces

Dive deep into the considerations for changing to GitLab Sans (Inter) and JetBrains Mono, including improved readability.

Open Source AdvancedSearch.png

Let's all search!

We spoke with you about our search tools. Now we've got some issues we'd like your help on.

Insights jobs-to-be-done.jpg

How we use the Jobs-To-Be-Done Framework to rethink user workflow

We experimented with our methodology and this is what we learned.

Open Source pexels-sevenstorm-juhaszimrus-704767.jpg

5 UX problems you can help us fix right now

“We spent 40 hours talking to 20 of you. Now we’ve got some issues we’d like your help on.”

