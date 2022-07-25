Browse articles that include the UX tag
How to facilitate remote design sprints
Use these tips to help solve big design problems with stakeholders across multiple time zones.
How we overhauled GitLab navigation
Users weren't getting what they needed from our navigation. Here are the steps we took to turn that experience around.
Beautifying our UI: Giving GitLab build features a fresh look
Get an inside look at how we are improving the usability of GitLab build features with multiple visual design improvements.
How designing platform navigation is like building a dream home
Go behind the scenes and learn how we ideated toward a new user experience for GitLab.
Tips to avoid burnout for product designers
Effective prioritization and boundary setting are critical to product designers' growth.
Get to know the new GitLab typefaces
Dive deep into the considerations for changing to GitLab Sans (Inter) and JetBrains Mono, including improved readability.
Let's all search!
We spoke with you about our search tools. Now we've got some issues we'd like your help on.
How we use the Jobs-To-Be-Done Framework to rethink user workflow
We experimented with our methodology and this is what we learned.
