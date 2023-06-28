Blog cloud native

Browse articles that include the cloud native tag

cloudcomputing.jpeg
Simplify your cloud account management for Kubernetes access In this tutorial, learn how to use the GitLab agent for Kubernetes and its user impersonation features for secure cluster access. Author: Viktor Nagy Read Post
News gitlabflatlogomap.png

The continued support of FluxCD at GitLab

GitLab is committed to working with other partners to make sure that Flux remains a stable, reliable, and mature Cloud Native Computing Foundation project.

Engineering lightsticks.png

Speed up API and microservices delivery with Microcks and GitLab - Part 1

Learn how to configure Microcks for GitLab and what the use cases are for this open source Kubernetes-native tool.

DevSecOps Platform daytime-clouds_1800x945.png

5 ways to streamline your cloud adoption

As companies migrate to the cloud, consider these helpful tips for making the move smoother and more efficient.

Engineering cloud-security.png

How to secure Google Cloud Run deployment with GitLab Auto DevOps

This tutorial will help teams speed development, improve security, and harness the power of serverless technology.

Engineering remotedevelopment.jpeg

Behind the scenes of the Remote Development Beta release

Discover the epic journey of GitLab's Remote Development team as they navigate last-minute pivots, adapt, and deliver new features for users worldwide.

Security built-in-security.jpeg

The backstory on GitLab's security hardening documentation

GitLab has detailed documentation about how to harden your instance, now as a part of GitLab itself. Here's how it came to be.

Engineering cloudcomputing.jpeg

Contributor how-to: Remote Development workspaces and GitLab Developer Kit

This tutorial helps you get GDK working inside Remote Development workspaces to begin contributing to GitLab.

Engineering post-cover-image.jpg

Set up your infrastructure for on-demand, cloud-based development environments in GitLab

Learn how to set up the requirements, manage Kubernetes clusters in different clouds, create the first workspaces and custom images, and get tips and troubleshooting.

Security security-pipelines.jpg

How OIDC can simplify authentication of GitLab CI/CD pipelines with Google Cloud

OpenID Connect can sometimes be complex, but it's the safer and recommended way to authenticate your GitLab pipeline with Google Cloud. This tutorial shows you how.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert