4 best practices leading orgs to release software faster
GitLab's 2023 Global DevSecOps Survey illuminates the strategies that organizations deploying more frequently have in common.
GitLab survey highlights wins, challenges as orgs adopt DevSecOps
This year’s survey findings show that DevSecOps principles, together with a DevSecOps platform, help organizations ship more secure software, faster.
Shake off sprawling DIY toolchains with a DevSecOps platform
GitLab helps eliminate the 'toolchain tax' by removing bottlenecks in software development and deployment.
A snapshot of modern DevOps practices today
We consulted three market research firms for their take on DevOps today and in the future. Here's what they said about modern DevOps practices.
Why DevOps collaboration continues to be important
Modern DevOps isn't just about tech adoption and new processes. DevOps collaboration is going to play a key role. Here's why.
How modern DevOps practices are changing the operations role
Today, the ops role is about far more than just keeping the lights on. Here's how modern DevOps practices are expanding ops' responsibilities.
The top software developer challenges in 2022
From AI to hiring, security breaches and Covid, our 2022 Global DevSecOps Survey uncovered the top software developer challenges.
Why AI in DevOps is here to stay
Two years ago artificial intelligence wasn't part of mainstream software development. Now AI in DevOps is seemingly everywhere. Here's why.
