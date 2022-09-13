Blog developer survey

GitLab Global DevSecOps AI Report: Ushering in a new era of software development Our survey found that DevSecOps teams are optimistic about AI, but privacy, security, and training emerged as key challenges to successful AI adoption. Author: Ashley Kramer Read Post
Insights 2023-devsecops-report-blog-banner2.png

4 best practices leading orgs to release software faster

GitLab's 2023 Global DevSecOps Survey illuminates the strategies that organizations deploying more frequently have in common.

DevOps Platform 2023-devsecops-report-blog-banner2.png

GitLab survey highlights wins, challenges as orgs adopt DevSecOps

This year’s survey findings show that DevSecOps principles, together with a DevSecOps platform, help organizations ship more secure software, faster.

DevOps Platform efficient-devsecops-9-tips.jpg

Shake off sprawling DIY toolchains with a DevSecOps platform

GitLab helps eliminate the 'toolchain tax' by removing bottlenecks in software development and deployment.

DevOps Platform how-you-can-help-shape-the-future-of-securing-applications-at-gitlab

A snapshot of modern DevOps practices today

We consulted three market research firms for their take on DevOps today and in the future. Here's what they said about modern DevOps practices.

DevOps Platform Blog fallback hero

Why DevOps collaboration continues to be important

Modern DevOps isn't just about tech adoption and new processes. DevOps collaboration is going to play a key role. Here's why.

DevOps Platform 2022-devsecops-survey-blog-header.png

How modern DevOps practices are changing the operations role

Today, the ops role is about far more than just keeping the lights on. Here's how modern DevOps practices are expanding ops' responsibilities.

DevOps Platform global-developer-survey.png

The top software developer challenges in 2022

From AI to hiring, security breaches and Covid, our 2022 Global DevSecOps Survey uncovered the top software developer challenges.

DevOps Platform laptop.jpg

Why AI in DevOps is here to stay

Two years ago artificial intelligence wasn't part of mainstream software development. Now AI in DevOps is seemingly everywhere. Here's why.

DevOps Platform three-things-i-learned-in-my-first-month-at-gitlab.jpg

New to DevOps? Take our DevOps for beginners quiz

We asked nearly 1400 DevOps beginners about their priorities and challenges for 2022. See how you compare, and take our short DevOps for beginners quiz.

