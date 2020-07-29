Blog user stories

Browse articles that include the user stories tag

treasure.jpg
GitLab Heroes Unmasked - How I became acquainted with the GitLab Agent for Kubernetes A tutorial on deploying and monitoring an application in Kubernetes without leaving GitLab. Author: Jean-Philippe Baconnais Read Post
DevOps Platform heroestickett.jpg

GitLab Heroes Unmasked: How I am elevating my company using GitLab

Tickett Enterprises Limited Director Lee Tickett shares the details of his ongoing journey to use the DevOps platform to its fullest.

DevOps Platform Blog fallback hero

Making the case for a DevOps platform: What data and customers say

Don't just take our word for why a DevOps platform means better DevOps and faster, safer releases: here's what the latest data shows and how customers have benefitted.

Open Source open-source-community.png

How GitLab helped Kali Linux attract a growing number of community contributions

Since moving to GitLab in 2019, Kali Linux has gone from company-only contributions to a growing number of community contributions.

Engineering question-mark-pile.jpg

We need to talk: Can we standardize NO_PROXY?

Subtle differences in proxy setting implementations led to surprising problems for a GitLab customer. Here's how we got to the root of it.

cover_photo.jpg

From user, to advocate, to contributor: my GitLab journey

Three years (as a user and as a contributor) with GitLab.

Open Source tlm-blogpost-banner.png

Inside the collaboration between GitLab and The Last Mile

GitLab teamed up with The Last Mile to bring open source DevOps and tech mentorship to incarcerated populations across the United States.

Insights speedphoto.jpg

Need DevOps buy-in? Here's how to convince stakeholders

If you need to make the case for DevOps to a non-technical crowd, it's important to be prepared. Here's what you need to know.

arcticengine.png

How Arctic Engine uses GitLab's fuzz testing

Using GitLab's fuzz testing, we discovered and fixed various real defects that could crash our software. Now we can detect vulnerabilities before merging the code.

News default-blog-image.png

Discover your GitLab return on investment with the Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study and Estimator

Now available: A new Forrester ROI study and calculator based on real value customers got from using GitLab for SCM, CI, and CD.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert