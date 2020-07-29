Browse articles that include the user stories tag
GitLab Heroes Unmasked: How I am elevating my company using GitLab
Tickett Enterprises Limited Director Lee Tickett shares the details of his ongoing journey to use the DevOps platform to its fullest.
Making the case for a DevOps platform: What data and customers say
Don't just take our word for why a DevOps platform means better DevOps and faster, safer releases: here's what the latest data shows and how customers have benefitted.
How GitLab helped Kali Linux attract a growing number of community contributions
Since moving to GitLab in 2019, Kali Linux has gone from company-only contributions to a growing number of community contributions.
We need to talk: Can we standardize NO_PROXY?
Subtle differences in proxy setting implementations led to surprising problems for a GitLab customer. Here's how we got to the root of it.
From user, to advocate, to contributor: my GitLab journey
Three years (as a user and as a contributor) with GitLab.
Inside the collaboration between GitLab and The Last Mile
GitLab teamed up with The Last Mile to bring open source DevOps and tech mentorship to incarcerated populations across the United States.
Need DevOps buy-in? Here's how to convince stakeholders
If you need to make the case for DevOps to a non-technical crowd, it's important to be prepared. Here's what you need to know.
How Arctic Engine uses GitLab's fuzz testing
Using GitLab's fuzz testing, we discovered and fixed various real defects that could crash our software. Now we can detect vulnerabilities before merging the code.
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert