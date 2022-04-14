Help Topics
Contributing
We want to make it as easy as possible for GitLab users to become GitLab contributors, so we created this contribution guide to help you get started. You will find step-by-step instructions to contribute to development, documentation, translation, and design.
Feature Proposals
Feature proposals should be submitted to the issue tracker.
Please read the contributing guidelines for feature proposals before posting on the Issue tracker and make use of the "Feature Proposal" issue template.
Licensing and Subscriptions
Reproducible Bugs
Bug reports should be submitted to the issue tracker.
Please read the contributing guidelines for reporting bugs before posting on the Issue tracker and make use of the "Bug" issue template.
Security
- The responsible disclosure page describes how to contact GitLab to report security vulnerabilities and other security information.
- The security section in the documentation lists what you can do to further secure your GitLab instance.
- The Trust & Safety page describes how to contact GitLab to report abuse on the platform, including phishing pages, malware, and DMCA requests.
- The GitLab Trust Center provides our security and privacy FAQs, as well as how to contact our security team.
Technical Support
For details on where to get Technical Support, and with what level of service, please see the Support page.
Updating
- GitLab update page: resources and information to help you update your GitLab instance.
- Maintenance policy: specifies what versions are supported.