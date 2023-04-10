Gitワークフローとは？

Identifying a single Git workflow is a necessary step in ensuring rapid delivery. Software development teams encompass contributors from various backgrounds and experiences, and they're likely to feel comfortable with a workflow they've used previously. Without a single workflow, a team's development workflow could be chaotic and slow down cycle time.

A well-defined Git workflow empowers teams and underpins effective collaboration, streamlines the software development process, and facilitates continuous delivery. By determining a singular Git workflow, teams can pave the way for smoother conflict resolution and a more coherent code base.

Git workflows empower teams to clarify roles and responsibilities, set boundaries, and identify areas of improvement.