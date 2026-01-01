Continuous integration metrics and KPIs that matter

If you want a focused set of continuous integration metrics and KPIs, start with six:

Build success rate

Pipeline duration

Test coverage

Deployment frequency

Change failure rate

Mean time to restore service

This set works because it covers both pipeline efficiency and production outcomes. GitLab exposes pipeline success and failure rates plus median duration in CI/CD analytics, coverage signals in merge requests and repository analytics, and DORA metrics in the Value Streams Dashboard and related analytics views.

1. Build success rate

Build success rate shows how often pipelines complete successfully over time. In GitLab, CI/CD analytics tracks success rate, failure rate, and total pipeline runs, which makes it easier to spot unstable jobs, flaky tests, or recurring pipeline issues before they slow delivery.

What good looks like: success stays consistently high, failure spikes are visible, and teams can quickly trace problems back to the jobs creating the most drag on the pipeline.

2. Pipeline duration

Pipeline duration measures how long it takes a pipeline to complete from start to finish. GitLab CI/CD analytics surfaces median duration and job performance metrics such as P50, P95, and failure rate, which helps teams distinguish normal runtime from outliers.

What good looks like: pipelines are fast enough to keep developers in flow and predictable enough that outlier runs are rare. When duration starts creeping up, the first place to look is the longest-running jobs and the critical path through the pipeline.

3. Test coverage

Test coverage shows how much of the codebase is exercised by automated tests. It does not measure test quality on its own, but it is useful when teams treat it as a change-oriented signal instead of a vanity metric. GitLab can display coverage percentages in the merge request widget, coverage history graphs in Repository analytics, and line-by-line diff annotations from uploaded coverage reports.

What good looks like: coverage is visible in merge requests, coverage changes are easy to review, and critical services trend in the right direction over time instead of relying on a single static target.

4. Deployment frequency

Deployment frequency is one of the four DORA metrics and measures how often teams successfully deploy to production. GitLab tracks deployment frequency in DORA analytics and the Value Streams Dashboard, where it is used as one signal of delivery velocity.

What good looks like: teams release in small batches often enough that deployment becomes routine rather than risky. In GitLab’s DORA performers scoring, high performance means one or more deploys to production per day.

5. Change failure rate

Change failure rate measures the percentage of deployments that cause an incident or degraded service in production. GitLab surfaces this as a DORA metric in the Value Streams Dashboard and related DORA analytics features.

What good looks like: failure rates stay low even as deployment cadence improves. In GitLab’s DORA performers scoring, high performance is 15% or lower.

6. Mean time to restore service

Mean time to restore service measures how quickly teams recover from a production failure. GitLab tracks time to restore service across DORA analytics and the Value Streams Dashboard as a signal of operational resilience.

What good looks like: recovery is fast, repeatable, and visible in trend reporting. In GitLab’s DORA performers scoring, high performance is one day or less.