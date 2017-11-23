Five ways to reduce the cost of a DevOps platform
Even the most successful DevOps implementations can be streamlined could be more efficient. Here are five areas to consider to make your DevOps platform more cost efficient.
Read more about DevOpsView all resources
Video
How DevOps leads transformation (GitLab Virtual Commit 2020 track)
Video
Cloud-Native DevOps (GitLab Virtual Commit 2020 track)
Video
DevOps tips and tricks (GitLab Virtual Commit 2020 track)
Video
How to simplify DevOps
Suggested ContentView all resources
Web
Autoscale GitLab CI/CD runners and save 90% on EC2 costs
Guest author Max Woolf shows how his team makes big savings with an autoscaling cluster of GitLab CI/CD runners.
Web
Auto DevOps 101: How we're making CI/CD easier
VP of product strategy Mark Pundsack shares everything you need to know about Auto DevOps.
Take GitLab for a spin
See what your team could do with The DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial