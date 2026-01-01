Five ways to reduce the cost of a DevOps platform
Reduce DevOps platform costs by addressing cloud sprawl, unused licenses, legacy systems, manual tasks, and inefficient processes. Learn five optimization areas
DevOps platforms deliver faster cycle times, better security, and improved developer satisfaction. Successful DevOps teams go further by actively reducing software development costs while maintaining these benefits.
DevOps platform teams have an advantage: they no longer spend money and time supporting multiple toolchains. Additional optimisation can reduce costs further.
Five areas offer the greatest cost reduction opportunities:
- Cloud usage: Monitor and eliminate sprawl across compute and SaaS
- Toolchain licenses: Audit and remove unused tools
- Legacy systems: Modernise or retire aging infrastructure
- Manual tasks: Automate repetitive processes, especially testing
- Time wasters: Streamline inefficient processes like code review
Cloud flexibility has a potential dark side, cloud sprawl. Anyone can spin up instances on a credit card, making it easy to provision resources and forget about them.
Why can cloud costs exceed on-premises costs?
Unchecked cloud costs can exceed on-premises expenses. Cloud pricing includes storage, networking, monitoring, backups, and other services beyond basic compute. Each service adds incremental costs that accumulate quickly.
What is SaaS sprawl?
Cloud sprawl extends to SaaS instances like Salesforce, Adobe, and other online services. Organisations pay for user accounts that remain unused. Monitoring cloud and SaaS usage reveals opportunities to reduce stretched DevOps budgets.
Even solid DevOps platforms accumulate unnecessary services over time. Auditing everything you have licenses for ensures all tools are actively used.
If unsure, you can use our tool chain calculator to help break down more clearly.
How do you identify unused tools?
Review license inventories against actual usage data. Tools purchased for specific projects may persist after those projects complete. Regular audits prevent paying for software nobody uses.
Aging infrastructure consumes money through upkeep and maintenance costs. Specialised skills required to maintain legacy systems command premium salaries that exceed standard developer rates.
What competitive advantage do modern systems provide?
Companies without legacy systems build DevOps capabilities directly into applications. They avoid the overhead of maintaining outdated infrastructure alongside modern development practices.
What is the true cost of legacy systems?
Legacy system costs extend beyond maintenance. Additional resources, lost productivity, and hindered long-term growth investments all reduce potential revenue over time.
Even well-established DevOps teams admit not everything is automated. Manual processes consume developer time that could be spent on higher-value work.
Why is test automation critical?
Testing is frequently cited as the most likely reason for release delays. Test automation remains a work in progress at most companies, with only a small percentage achieving full automation.
Why should you automate first?
Prioritise automating repetitive testing tasks that delay releases. Each manual test cycle consumes time and introduces potential for human error.
Time equals money, so inefficient processes directly increase DevOps costs. Identifying and eliminating time wasters recovers the budget for productive work.
Why are code reviews often inefficient?
Code review is vital to successful DevOps and happens frequently, often daily. However, many organisations struggle with too many people involved, unclear processes, and lack of agreement on importance.
How do you optimize code reviews?
Define clear code review processes with appropriate reviewer assignments. Reduce unnecessary participants and establish consistent standards to prevent reviews from becoming time sinks.
Cost optimisation strategies reduce financial overhead while enhancing product quality and team morale. Eliminating inefficiencies and embracing automation improves development team agility.
Monitoring cloud usage, streamlining toolchains, modernising legacy systems, automating tasks, and optimising processes deliver substantial cost savings.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
Unmonitored cloud resources, like unused instances or SaaS subscriptions, can lead to “cloud sprawl” and unexpected expenses. Reviewing cloud usage and eliminating waste can significantly reduce platform costs.
Maintaining multiple tools across the DevOps pipeline can increase licensing, integration, and support costs. Consolidating into a unified DevOps platform helps reduce overhead and improves efficiency.
Legacy infrastructure often requires expensive upkeep and specialized skills, slowing down innovation. Replacing or modernizing these systems frees resources and supports long-term cost savings.
Manual tasks, especially in testing and deployment, are time-consuming and error-prone. Automating these processes reduces delays, lowers risk, and improves delivery speed and reliability.
Bottlenecks like unclear code review processes or redundant approvals waste time and productivity. Streamlining workflows helps teams work faster, reduce frustration, and lower overall operational expenses.
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