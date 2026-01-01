Five ways to reduce the cost of a DevOps platform

Cloud flexibility has a potential dark side, cloud sprawl. Anyone can spin up instances on a credit card, making it easy to provision resources and forget about them.

Why can cloud costs exceed on-premises costs?

Unchecked cloud costs can exceed on-premises expenses. Cloud pricing includes storage, networking, monitoring, backups, and other services beyond basic compute. Each service adds incremental costs that accumulate quickly.

What is SaaS sprawl?

Cloud sprawl extends to SaaS instances like Salesforce, Adobe, and other online services. Organisations pay for user accounts that remain unused. Monitoring cloud and SaaS usage reveals opportunities to reduce stretched DevOps budgets.