SAST vs. DAST

What they scan

SAST scans source code, while DAST scans applications and APIs or web services your application connects to, such as GraphQL, REST, and SOAP.

When they scan

SAST happens early in the software development lifecycle shortly after code is written, while DAST happens later in the development lifecycle once there’s a working application running in a test environment, or even on production code.

Difference in the types of testing

SAST is white-box testing that looks for vulnerabilities inside the application and code, while DAST is black-box testing that looks for vulnerabilities that could allow an outside attacker to get in.

Having access to course code

SAST tools scan the source code of an application, while DAST tools do not have access to source code.

Difference in language dependence

Because SAST is scanning your source code, it’s specific to the programming languages and development frameworks used, and the SAST tool you use needs to support the programming language you are using — whether it’s C++, Python, Go, React, Ruby, or something else.

Unlike SAST, DAST doesn’t care what languages or frameworks your application is built on because it’s testing your application from the outside like an attacker would.

False positives

SAST tends to produce more false positives than DAST. This is because it’s focused on source code and doesn’t have all the context to know if one line of code that looks problematic is actually solved somewhere else. Some DAST providers, such as GitLab, are able to identify some false positives in SAST.