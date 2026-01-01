What is serverless?

Serverless computing removes infrastructure management requirements. Several core attributes define how serverless architecture operates. To better understand how this works, below are some of the core attributes that define serverless architecture:

Small, discrete units of code

Often services written using serverless architecture are comprised of a single function.

Event-based execution

The infrastructure needed to run a function doesn't exist until a function is triggered. Once an event is received an ephemeral compute environment is created to execute that request. The environment may be destroyed immediately, or more commonly stays active for a short period of time, commonly 5 minutes.

What does scale to zero mean?

Once a function stops receiving requests the infrastructure is taken down and completely stops running. This saves on cost since the infrastructure only runs when there is usage. If there's no usage, the environment scales down to zero.

What scale to infinity mean?

The FaaS takes care of monitoring load and creating additional instances when needed, in theory, up to infinity. This virtually eliminates the need for developers to think about scale as they design applications. A single deployed function can handle one or one billion requests without any change to the code.

Use of managed services

Often serverless architectures make use of cloud provided services for elements of their application that provide non-differentiated heavy lifting such as file storage, databases, queueing, etc. For example, Google's Firebase is popular in the serverless community as a database and state management service that connects to other Google services like Cloud Functions.