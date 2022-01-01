What is serverless?

Small, discrete units of code. Often services written using serverless architecture are comprised of a single function.

Event-based execution. The infrastructure needed to run a function doesn't exist until a function is triggered. Once an event is received an ephemeral compute environment is created to execute that request. The environment may be destroyed immediately, or more commonly stays active for a short period of time, commonly 5 minutes.

Scale to zero. Once a function stops receiving requests the infrastructure is taken down and completely stops running. This saves on cost since the infrastructure only runs when there is usage. If there's no usage, the environment scales down to zero.

Scale to infinity. The FaaS takes care of monitoring load and creating additional instances when needed, in theory, up to infinity. This virtually eliminates the need for developers to think about scale as they design applications. A single deployed function can handle one or one billion requests without any change to the code.