What are microservices?

Microservices architecture is commonly understood by comparing it to a legacy "monolith" application architecture. With a monolithic architecture, all of the components are part of a single unit. Everything is developed, deployed, and scaled together. The app must be written in a single language, with a single runtime. Different teams working on different parts of the app need to coordinate in order to make sure they don't affect each other's work. For example, one part of the app may depend on a module that needs a specific version say 1.8, which another teams needs the same module, but requires the 1.7 version because 1.7 is incompatible with another dependency. In a monolithic app you have to pick one or the other. Similarly, everything is deployed as a single application so code must be tested and deployed together.

With microservices, each component is broken out and deployed individually as services and the services communicate with each other via API calls.