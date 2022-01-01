What are microservices?

A microservices architecture splits an application into many small services allowing teams to innovate faster and achieve massive scale.
Microservices architecture is commonly understood by comparing it to a legacy "monolith" application architecture. With a monolithic architecture, all of the components are part of a single unit. Everything is developed, deployed, and scaled together. The app must be written in a single language, with a single runtime. Different teams working on different parts of the app need to coordinate in order to make sure they don't affect each other's work. For example, one part of the app may depend on a module that needs a specific version say 1.8, which another teams needs the same module, but requires the 1.7 version because 1.7 is incompatible with another dependency. In a monolithic app you have to pick one or the other. Similarly, everything is deployed as a single application so code must be tested and deployed together.
With microservices, each component is broken out and deployed individually as services and the services communicate with each other via API calls.
While every organization defines microservices differently, Martin Fowler's quintessential article on microservices defines 9 components that most microservice architectures have in commons.
Componentization via Services
Organized around Business Capabilities
Products not Projects
Smart endpoints and dumb pipes
Decentralized Governance
Decentralized Data Management
Infrastructure Automation
Design for failure
Evolutionary Design
Fowler went into more detail about each of these components in this talk from GOTO.
Implementing a microservices architecture, or decomposing a legacy monolith into microservices, can increase velocity, flexibility, and scalability. But it often does this at the cost of simplicity. Monoliths are simple to build, deploy, and debug, but are very hard to scale. While a microservice architecture is more complex, there are several benefits for engineering orgs.
Services can scale independently.
Individual services can fail without taking down the entire application.
Teams can choose their own technology stack.
Functionality can be tested and swapped more easily.
Individual teams can move faster, increasing developer productivity.
Faster pace of innovation.
Greater stability/resiliency.
Software can scale to keep up with business demand.
Lower costs and better revenue. Since infrastructure can be tailored to specific services, less overall infrastructure is needed to run the application. More stability also prevents the loss of revenue due to downtime.
With GitLab, you can commit your code and have the tools you need in a single application. No more stitching together 10 tools for every project.
Using a DevOps platform to manage your microservices helps you avoid information silos. Increasing visibility among teams and making handoffs easier leads to a faster DevOps lifecycle while also ensuring that your projects deploy and remain stable.
A few ways GitLab simplifies microservice orchestration include…
Built-in CI/CD: As Fowler points out, infrastructure automation using continuous delivery and deployment is necessary for microservices. GitLab's built-in CI/CD is ideal for businesses looking to leverage microservices.
Built-in container registry and a robust Kubernetes integration: While microservices architecture can be used with legacy VM technology, containers and Kubernetes make building microservices significantly easier. GitLab is designed to work well with Kubernetes.
Built-in Monitoring: Monitoring is critical to a successful operation. GitLab's monitoring capabilities leveraging Prometheus make GitLab ideal for microservices.
Multi-project pipelines support running pipelines with cross-project dependencies.
Monorepo support with the ability to run a pipeline only when code a specific directory changes.
Group-level Kubernetes clusters allow multiple projects to integrate with a single Kubernetes cluster.
While GitLab is great for microservices today, there are several features on the roadmap to make it even better.
Hear how Ask Media Group migrated from on-prem servers to the AWS cloud with GitLab tools and integrations. Join us and learn from their experience.
