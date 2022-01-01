What is a DevOps platform?

A DevOps platform combines the ability to develop, secure, and operate software in a single application. A DevOps platform empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster and efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance. Every team in your organization can collaboratively plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes faster with complete transparency, consistency, and traceability.

On the surface, DevOps brings devs and ops together; the reality, however, is quite a bit more complex as security, testers, product managers, Product Designers, finance, the legal team, and even marketing all have a hand to play when it comes to creating and releasing software. A DevOps platform gives all of the players involved a single place to communicate, collaborate, gather data, and analyze results – there’s no more hunting around for information or being left out of the loop.

A DevOps platform also eliminates all the issues surrounding toolchain sprawl, maintenance, and integration. A platform provides a single source of truth, which streamlines the technical development process dramatically.