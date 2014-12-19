GitLab not affected by Git vulnerability CVE-2014-9390

A critical Git security vulnerability was announced yesterday, that affects all versions of the official Git client. Since this is a client-side only vulnerability, GitLab.com, GitLab Community Edition and GitLab Enterprise Edition are not directly affected.

The vulnerability is present on Git and Git-compatible clients that access Git repositories from a case-insensitive or case-normalizing filesystem. An attacker can create a malicious Git tree that will cause the .git/config directory to be overwritten when cloning or checking out a repository. This enables the attacker to execute arbitrary commands in the client's machine. Git clients running on macOS (HFS+ if not formatted as case-sensitive) or any version of Microsoft Windows (NTFS, FAT) are exploitable through this vulnerability. Linux clients running in a case-sensitive filesystem are not affected.

We strongly recommend our users to update their Git clients as soon as possible and to be cautious when cloning repositories from untrusted sources.

The following updated versions of Git address this vulnerability:

The Git core team has announced maintenance releases for all current versions of Git (v1.8.5.6, v1.9.5, v2.0.5, v2.1.4, and v2.2.1).

These major Git libraries, libgit2 and JGit, have released maintenance versions with the fix as well.

Please contact us at support.gitlab.comif you have any questions about this issue.

