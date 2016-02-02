GitLab Offer Sponsorship of $500 for Diversity Events

Note: An earlier version of this post opened this sponsorship to anyone outside of New York and the Bay Area but we've removed that restriction.

Improving diversity in tech has become an important issue in the last few years. Organizations and events tailored specifically for underrepresented groups are getting increasingly popular and it has been amazing to watch the progress in the tech world. While we aren’t completely on equal footing yet, there are many people making great strides. I’ve attended and helped organize many of these events and would like to help broaden that reach to beyond the major tech centers of the U.S.

In order to help to expand these initiatives, we’re offering $500 to any diversity in tech event globally. In order to gain sponsorship, please email us at [email protected] with the subject line “Diversity in tech” and include details about your event with a link to registration and any supporting documentation. You can also review our community sponsorship program and complete the form there.

If your event is in a city where we have a GitLab team-member, we’ll be happy to help coach or give a talk if possible. Check out our team map to see where we are. Just let us know where you are and we’ll see how we can help.

We’ve already sponsored RailsGirls events and MeHackIt and can’t wait to work with even more organizations globally.

Happy hacking!