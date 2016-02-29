GitLab Swag Shop is Open!

We're delighted to announce GitLab Swag Shop is now opened! We're starting with essentials: Some nifty t-shirts and stickers.
We know there's lots of love for GitLab, and we're delighted to hear so many of you want to share your enthusiasm.
Swag Portrait Contest Winners
We ran a contest over the holiday time to get a peek at how people were using their stickers on laptops. Thanks so much for sharing photos!
After looking at the entries, we decided that everyone should win a prize for participating, so all participants will be getting GitLab stickers! Please email us at community@ our domain and verify your ID by @mentioning us and linking to this blog post via twitter.
There's two lucky prize winners who each won a t-shirt. Contact us at community@ our domain name to claim your prize!
Fabio wins for his incredible layering technique! Congrats!
And we also did a random draw, and Vincent won! Congrats!
Also, our GitLab MVPs will be receiving a special present soon.
Swag Portrait contest entries - everyone's a winner!
Looking at these laptops reminds me of seeing skateboards plastered in stickers. It's cool to see how many different communities and projects people are fans of! Thanks so much!
New laptop... :-( #swagportrait pic.twitter.com/QFC4F3h6K2— Patrik Votoček (@PatrikVotocek) December 31, 2015
So happy nowadays with @gitlab that I would cover github's sticker if I had github's sticker =) #swagportrait pic.twitter.com/n7Z7jguffc— Alvaro Gonzalez (@lvarin) December 31, 2015
My humble #swagportrait with @golang @Ionicframework @gulpjs @angularjs 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/iOGqgH7bl2— Alvaro Viebrantz (@alvaroviebrantz) December 31, 2015
There is a bit spare room left on my #swagportrait for some #32c3 goodies. \o/ pic.twitter.com/Ph9g39XN8M— Krawall-Ossi (@0x663030623472) December 31, 2015
@gitlab #swagportrait with the great @java_hipster sticker pic.twitter.com/KdZAtXAlBM— Frederik Hahne (@atomfrede) December 31, 2015
.@nearlythere Happy new year Heather! #swagportrait pic.twitter.com/rAYvGeFWdq— David Corbacho (@dcorbacho) December 31, 2015
My #swagportrait on my laptop :-) pic.twitter.com/DjhTgRAAfB— Iván López (@ilopmar) December 31, 2015
@gitlab Lacking the tech sticker here #swagportrait pic.twitter.com/LqnuiNdEsk— Daniel Groves 📷👻 (@danielsgroves) December 31, 2015
Hey @gitlab, I need some new swag for my #swagportrait. @thinkgeek pic.twitter.com/XuhhGrBtP0— :-/ (@venturewised) January 24, 2016
@vincentvdk @gitlab I keep mine clean #swagportrait pic.twitter.com/vQZCeul23F— Serge van Ginderachter (@svg) January 23, 2016
@gitlab here is my #swagportrait pic.twitter.com/NxOrGPJwhR— jubianchi (@jubianchi) January 23, 2016
@gitlab I need replace this octocat 😀 #swagportrait pic.twitter.com/QBQGrKBP63— Rodrigo de Avila (@RodrigoAvila) January 1, 2016
Hey @gitlab! Here's a #swagportrait for you! pic.twitter.com/ek389itXHB— Mathew Peterson (@mathewpeterson) January 4, 2016
.@gitlab here's the #swagportrait of my new laptop that has still a lot of room for new stickers pic.twitter.com/pySR0r79sh— Riccardo Padovani (@rpadovani93) January 2, 2016
Thanks for playing!