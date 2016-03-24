GitLab Sponsorship Update

In this post, I'll give you an update of what we've sponsored recently as well as some insight into our priorities as we welcome more requests for sponsorship.

We’re so delighted with the interest in our tech diversity sponsorship program. Since we announced the program in early February, we've sponsored a number of great events.

Rails Girls

Rails Girls is an important program for the Rails community. Rails Girls aims to open up technology and make it more approachable for girls and women.

Our colleagues Tomasz Maczukin and Grzegorz Bizon mentored at the recent Tricity Rails Girls event, and there were even a few men attending to learn too!

Our GitLab CE project was accepted as a Rails Girls Summer of Code project. We’re really excited to get involved. My colleague, Yorick wrote about Rails Girls Summer of Code.

We've also invested as a Gold Sponsor, and the Rails Girls Summer of Code is still seeking support through their crowd funding campaign.

Photos used with permission from Rails Girls Tricity.

In other news, we are also sponsoring events which have a great impact at a local level. It's part of our strategy to sponsor initiatives in countries that have low opportunity, and less access to funding. Since we're a distributed company, it also means we can send colleagues to participate in these events.

It's certainly an area we can improve, so we're looking forward to hearing your proposals!

If you would like us to sponsor your next event, please check out our community sponsorship program. You can also see where our team is if you want to connect to someone in your local region for attending or speaking.