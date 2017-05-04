Come see us at OSCON and GitLab training in May

I'm a Developer Advocate at GitLab, and I'm taking our show on the road to share how your team can use CI/CD. We have several events coming up in May, which gives you several new opportunities to come meet the GitLab team and learn more about what we do!

GitLab at OSCON

We'll kick the month off in Austin, TX at OSCON, where you can learn about the software development lifecycle with us. Stop by booth #517 to get a SDLC passport and exclusive GitLab swag.

CI/CD training

Please note that these events have taken place and we are no longer taking registrations.

In addition to OSCON, we're also offering Continuous Integration and Deployment training in select cities. If you've ever wanted to incorporate CI/CD into your workflow but weren't quite sure how, be sure to attend one of these sessions.

Austin, TX on May 9th

Atlanta, GA on May 22nd

Don't see your city? No problem. We're always looking for new cities, so feel free to open an issue for us to come to you.

We look forward to meeting you!