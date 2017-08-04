Blog Company Let's talk swag
August 4, 2017
2 min read

Let's talk swag

The GitLab swag store is live with all new swag goodies, and we've got a 25% code to share.

swag-cover.jpg
Emily Kyle
inside GitLab

EXTRA! EXTRA! This just in, GitLab just launched a new swag store filled with all types of new goodies. And…for the first time ever, a few select items that you could only lay your hands on at GitLab events will now be available in the store. AKA everyone can have their very own pair of GitLab socks and hand-knit tanuki plush toy.

New items never available before include hoodies, pajama pants, speakers, hats, flasks, and notebooks. We couldn't be more excited to share all these new items with the community, so for a limited time we will be offering a 25% discount (NEWSWAG) off everything in the store, with free shipping to all countries. Yes, I said FREE. So, now is the best time to get yourself outfitted with all the GitLab gear you can handle. Technically, you could be dressed head to toe in tanuki wear.

Tanuki toes

But wait, there's more! For every 25 people who retweet this announcement, we will pull one winner to receive a new GitLab hoodie.

Here are some of our favorite swaggerific photos from the past year to inspire your GitLab shopping adventure:

Best of swag

Lastly, as our motto states, everyone can contribute — so, we're always open to hearing your new swag suggestions!

Update August 11th

Due to the extreme amount of orders we got after the store launch, we had to briefly pause our store for the past two days. Everything's back up and running now! Enjoy!

More to explore

View all blog posts
Company
gitlabflatlogomap.png

Our Privacy Policy has been updated

Company
tanukicover.jpg

Rate limitations for unauthorized users of the Projects List API

Company
tanukicover.jpg

Community forks: A new, easier way to contribute to GitLab

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert